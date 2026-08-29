Woman Allegedly Drugged, Raped At Under-Construction Building In Bhopal; Accused Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at an under-construction building under Kolar police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The suspect, who is also a construction labourer, has been arrested, police said. He allegedly spiked her cold drink before sexually assaulting her.

According to reports, locals heard a woman’s screams from the building and rushed to the spot. The woman managed to flee the building and reach the road.

The locals found her in a distressed and partially undressed condition, after which they informed the First Response Vehicle (FRV).Police took the woman to a hospital, where she underwent a medical examination.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections related to rape and assault.

The victim, originally from Anuppur district, had been living with her sister and brother-in-law at a construction site in Kolar for the past six months and worked as a labourer.

Police said the woman had gone with her sister on Friday evening to meet relatives, where she met a former acquaintance, identified as Satyendra Dhurve.

After dinner, Dhurve allegedly took her to an under-construction building on some pretext, where he offered her a cold drink, after consuming which she began feeling intoxicated.

The victim claimed that he then assaulted her and beat her when she resisted.

She subsequently escaped and ran towards the road. Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said the suspect has been arrested while adding that both the victim and suspect are construction labourers.