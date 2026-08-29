 Bhopal Weekend Special: Actor Manoj Joshi In & As Sardar Patel, Sufi Night Under Stars & Adventure To Tamia— Events To Attend On August 29 & 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Weekend Special: Actor Manoj Joshi In & As Sardar Patel, Sufi Night Under Stars & Adventure To Tamia— Events To Attend On August 29 & 30

Bhopal Weekend Special: Actor Manoj Joshi In & As Sardar Patel, Sufi Night Under Stars & Adventure To Tamia— Events To Attend On August 29 & 30

Bhopal has an exciting weekend lined up on August 29–30, featuring Manoj Joshi’s play on Sardar Patel, live music by Adhiroh, the Bodha Kho waterfall trek, competitive karting, and a Sunday group trek for adventure and new friendships.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Bhopal Weekend Special: Actor Manoj Joshi In & As Sardar Patel, Sufi Night Under Stars & Adventure To Tamia— Events To Attend On August 29 & 30
Bhopal Weekend Special |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making post rakhi celebrations with your siblings and cousins? Bhopal is well prepared for a fun-filled weekend of trekking, music, food, karting series, and Theatre. 

1. Sardar – The Architect of United India

Veteran Actor Padma Shri Manoj Joshi will be performing in Bhopal this weekend. “Sardar- The Architecture of United India.”

Theme: The dramatic, inspiring true story of how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united 562 princely states to forge a single nation within 18 months.

Sardar- Architect of the United India

Sardar- Architect of the United India |

Date: 29th August 2026.

Show Timings: Afternoon (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM), and evening (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM).

Venue: Hansdhwani Sabhagar, Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal.

2. Sufi Night @Nature Cottage With Adhiroh- The Band 

Get ready for a night filled with soulful melodies. Adhiroh-The Band will perform live on Saturday in Bhopal.

Adhiroh-The Band

Adhiroh-The Band |

Date: 29th August 2026.

Time: 8 PM Onwards.

Venue: Nature Cottage, Kerwa Dam, Bhopal

3. Half-Day Bodha Kho Trek 

An adventure trek which can make your weekend unforgettable. Jungle trekkers are hosting a half-day trek to Bodha Kho Waterfall.

Bodha Kho

Bodha Kho |

Gather your squad and explore this scenic hidden waterfall located in the wilderness of Bhopal.

Date: 30th August 2026

Trek: Bodha Kho Waterfall

4. Kart 1 Series

If you have interest in karting or racing, then you should not miss this event. Get ready for this competitive Karting series in Bhopal.

Karting 1 Series

Karting 1 Series |

Date: 29–30 August 2026

Venue: Revv Motorsports, Bhopal 

5. One-Day Trek, Stranger Group Trip

Do you like to make new friends? This trip can help you make one. Not just friends but some amazing memories. Advenchal hosts a one day trek every Sunday. This trek Originates from Bhopal. 

Bhopal One Trek

Bhopal One Trek |

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Thailand's Tab Tim Krob To Britain's Sticky Toffee Pudding , 7 Unique...
Bhopal Food Special: From Thailand's Tab Tim Krob To Britain's Sticky Toffee Pudding , 7 Unique...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source