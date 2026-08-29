Bhopal Weekend Special: Actor Manoj Joshi In & As Sardar Patel, Sufi Night Under Stars & Adventure To Tamia— Events To Attend On August 29 & 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making post rakhi celebrations with your siblings and cousins? Bhopal is well prepared for a fun-filled weekend of trekking, music, food, karting series, and Theatre.
1. Sardar – The Architect of United India
Veteran Actor Padma Shri Manoj Joshi will be performing in Bhopal this weekend. “Sardar- The Architecture of United India.”
Theme: The dramatic, inspiring true story of how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united 562 princely states to forge a single nation within 18 months.
Sardar- Architect of the United India |
Date: 29th August 2026.
Show Timings: Afternoon (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM), and evening (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM).
Venue: Hansdhwani Sabhagar, Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal.
2. Sufi Night @Nature Cottage With Adhiroh- The Band
Get ready for a night filled with soulful melodies. Adhiroh-The Band will perform live on Saturday in Bhopal.
Adhiroh-The Band |
Date: 29th August 2026.
Time: 8 PM Onwards.
Venue: Nature Cottage, Kerwa Dam, Bhopal
3. Half-Day Bodha Kho Trek
An adventure trek which can make your weekend unforgettable. Jungle trekkers are hosting a half-day trek to Bodha Kho Waterfall.
Bodha Kho |
Gather your squad and explore this scenic hidden waterfall located in the wilderness of Bhopal.
Date: 30th August 2026
Trek: Bodha Kho Waterfall
4. Kart 1 Series
If you have interest in karting or racing, then you should not miss this event. Get ready for this competitive Karting series in Bhopal.
Karting 1 Series |
Date: 29–30 August 2026
Venue: Revv Motorsports, Bhopal
5. One-Day Trek, Stranger Group Trip
Do you like to make new friends? This trip can help you make one. Not just friends but some amazing memories. Advenchal hosts a one day trek every Sunday. This trek Originates from Bhopal.
Bhopal One Trek |