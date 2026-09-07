Delhi CM Suspends 5 MCD Officials After Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Orders Crackdown On Illegal Floors | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 7: A day after a building collapse claimed seven lives, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday vowed not to spare anyone found guilty, adding that five MCD officials have been suspended after the tragedy in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

Officials suspended after collapse

The Chief Minister also coordinated with civic agency officials to launch a citywide drive to seal buildings with unauthorised fifth floors.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, “MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident.”

VIDEO | Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta arrives at the LG's residence to hold a high-level meeting with officials over unauthorised PGs and construction following the Satya Niketan building collapse. pic.twitter.com/pieilvj7vJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2026

The suspended employees include South Zone officials -- Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer (SE) Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (EE) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (AE) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (JE) Ashish Kumar.

Giving an update on the crackdown following the incident, Chief Minister Gupta said, “The building owner has been arrested. Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi.”

“Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations. Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness. Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared,” said the Chief Minister.

Building owner arrested

CM Gupta’s tough talk against illegal constructions came on a day when the owner of the collapsed building, Hariram Bansal, was apprehended by Delhi Police from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi.

He was arrested hours after the Delhi Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) following the collapse of the five-storey building, which served as a PG accommodation for students, as investigations into the incident and responsibility for the tragedy continue.

The police had formed 10 teams to apprehend Bansal after a look-out notice was issued against him, said an official.

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Rescue operations continue

On Monday morning, Chief Minister Gupta revisited the collapse site to review the ongoing rescue and related operations.

Following the inspection, she assured that strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence or oversight.

So far, seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse. Several are receiving treatment, while many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

The search and rescue operations continued throughout the night. Officials said that several people, mostly students, are still feared trapped under the debris, and efforts are underway to rescue them safely.

Students protest after tragedy

The five-storey building, known as 'Hostel Daze', was operating as a boys' PG, and several students were staying there when the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, the police said.

An adjacent building also collapsed, according to eyewitnesses, adding to concerns over the safety and structural condition of buildings in the area.

Meanwhile, students affiliated with SFI and KYS held a protest and took out a march at Delhi University's North Campus on Monday to voice concern over the Satya Niketan building collapse. They demanded the construction of proper hostels for all students of the university.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)