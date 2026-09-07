Manipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons

Manipur: On 07 September 2026, a joint operation was conducted by Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Mahila personnel and RAF teams at Gampum village under Saikul Police Station, Kangpokpi District, in which the security forces raided an unauthorised/illegal camp belonging to suspected Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).
Eight cadres apprehended
In the operation, eight (08) cadres were apprehended, and the security forces also recovered seven (07) automatic weapons from the camp.
The apprehended individuals and the seized arms have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation.
The camp was locked and sealed by the security forces.