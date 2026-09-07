 Manipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons
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HomeIndiaManipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons

Manipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons

Security forces conducted a joint operation at Gampum village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, raiding an alleged illegal camp linked to suspected Kuki Liberation Army cadres. Eight individuals were apprehended and seven automatic weapons were recovered. The seized arms and detainees have been taken into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Manipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons
Manipur Security Forces Raid Suspected KLA Camp, Detain 8 Cadres & Recover 7 Automatic Weapons | File Pic

Manipur: On 07 September 2026, a joint operation was conducted by Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Mahila personnel and RAF teams at Gampum village under Saikul Police Station, Kangpokpi District, in which the security forces raided an unauthorised/illegal camp belonging to suspected Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

Eight cadres apprehended

In the operation, eight (08) cadres were apprehended, and the security forces also recovered seven (07) automatic weapons from the camp.

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The apprehended individuals and the seized arms have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation.

The camp was locked and sealed by the security forces.

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