6 People Trapped For 30 Minutes In Lift As It Gets Stuck Midway In Greater Noida Society; Visuals Surface

The frequency of elevator entrapment incidents is on the rise in Greater Noida. Once again, an elevator has become immobilized within the Eco Village One society of Greater Noida West. In an unforeseen twist of events, the elevator experienced an abrupt jolt and came to an abrupt halt halfway between floors. At the time of this incident, there were about six occupants inside the elevator who remained confined for nearly thirty minutes.

Arun Gupta, a resident of the Eco Village One society in Greater Noida West, recounted that on Thursday evening, the elevator within Tower A2 of the community suddenly jolted and came to a stop. He detailed that there were approximately 5 to 6 individuals inside the elevator, when out of nowhere, it jerked and rapidly descended, finally halting between the basement and ground levels. Throughout this challenging situation, all occupants remained trapped inside the elevator, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arun Gupta disclosed that those who were ensnared in the elevator eventually managed to escape after enduring significant difficulties. They found themselves trapped within the elevator for almost half an hour. The elevator was suspended between its lower and upper portions. Several women were also among those who found themselves trapped during this occurrence. As a consequence of this incident, there was a palpable surge of anger among the residents of the society. Some individuals voiced their concerns that instances of elevator entrapments are becoming a disturbingly frequent happening. Similar occurrences have taken place on multiple occasions in the past as well.

Arun Gupta recounted a previous episode in which the elevator, following a sudden jolt on the sixth floor, descended to the basement. Numerous individuals were trapped inside the elevator during that event. He leveled severe allegations against the maintenance and the builder, asserting that despite substantial funds being collected, amenities are not being provided, and elevator maintenance is sorely lacking.

It's important to note that just a few days ago, a woman tragically lost her life due to being trapped in an elevator in Noida's Paras Tierea society. In Uttar Pradesh, there is a growing demand for the establishment of a Lift Act, and Jevar legislator Dhirendra Singh raised this matter within the legislative assembly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)