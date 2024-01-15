6 Killed, 5 Injured After 2 Cars Collided In Rajasthan's Sikar; Visuals Surface

Sikar, Rajasthan: Six people were killed and five others were injured after two cars collided in Rajasthan's Sikar district, a top police official said.

The incident took place on a highway in Laxmangarh tehsil on Sunday afternoon. The two vehicles involved were mangled in the crash. According to Laxmangarg, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmaram Gila, "We received information about a collision between two vehicles on the highway... Six people have died in the accident and five injured have been admitted to the hospital ..."

Identity of deceased being identified

The police official said the identity of the deceased is being ascertained, adding that they have found two identity cards from both cars- one identity card is from Maulasar district, Nagaur and the other is from Sikar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a tweet on Sunday evening that instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured.

"The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Sikar district is very sad," the chief minister Sharma posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

"May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,he wrote. "After the accident, instructions have been given to provide all possible relief to the victims and provide proper treatment to the injured," the chief minister said.

Similar incident in U.P

Meanwhile, at least 40 people were injured in an accident early Monday morning in which two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said today. The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura at around 3 am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida. Low visibility due to fog is being said to be a contributing factor to the incident. Parts of north India remains engulfed in dense fog with reduced visibility.