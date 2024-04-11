Horrific Accident: 6 Children Killed, 20 Injured After School Bus Over-Turns In Haryana's Narnaul

6 Children Killed, 20 Injured In Horrific School Bus Accident In Haryana's Narnaul | ANI

Narnaul: In a horrific accident that was reported in Haryana's Narnaul city in Mahendragarh district, a school bus overturned resulting in tragic deaths of 6 school children. Over 20 others have been reportedly injured and are recuperating in hospital. While the police have initiated the investigation, prima facie it appears to be a case of over speeding.

Several students were injured after a bus carrying school children met with an accident in Haryana's Narnaul district on Thursday, police said. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh. Several school children have been injured as per police.

A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident.

Similar past incident

This is not the first time that drivers' negligence has jeopardised children's lives. In January 2024, 50 school students had a miraculous escape when their bus rammed into another vehicle at the Bhiwandi bypass road. According to inspector BR Kumbhar of Padgha police station, in whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, the bus was transporting students of Vadivare Secondary School, Nashik, to an amusement park in Thane.

The driver of the heavy vehicle in front of the bus stepped on the brake suddenly as a result of which the school bus rammed into it. An FIR had been registered against the heavy vehicle driver. It was not clear if the school bus driver had maintained sufficient distance between the two vehicles. Despite the heavy jolt, the students in the bus did not suffer any injuries. They were transferred to another bus and they went ahead with their picnic plan.