Bihar Accident: 3 Children Among 7 Dead; 4 Injured In Road Mishap In Khagaria District

Patna: At least seven people including three children were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor on National Highway 31 near a petrol pump under Pasraha police station limits in Khagaria district in early morning on Monday.

Police said that the occupants of the SUV were returning from a marriage ceremony when their vehicle was hit by a cement laden tractor, coming from the opposite direction.

#WATCH | Bihar: Several injured as car collides with tractor in Khagaria district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/trhd5xKTn0 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Gogri DSP Ramesh Kumar said that the injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital. Bodies are being sent to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

The Police Officer said that the marriage party was returning to Marhaiya Bithla village from Thutti Mohanpur village in the district. He said that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained immediately. Further investigation is on, he added.