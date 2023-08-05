 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts J&K, Pakistan And Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As Well
The epicentre of the quake is reportedly at the J&K, Pakistan and Afghanistan border.

Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
File Photo

Jammu & Kashmir was hit by an earthquake on Saturday evening with tremors being felt as fas as the national capital in Delhi as well. The earthquake reportedly measured 5.8 on the Richter Scale.

The epicentre of the quake is reported to be near the J&K, Pakistan and Afghanistan border. The tremors were also felt in parts of China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:31 p.m. and had a depth of 181 km. 

Pakistan faced the brunt of the shocks in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

Residents were reported to have rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremors; however, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," tweeted National Center for Seismology on Saturday.

2 earthquakes hit J&K in one day

This is the second earthquake which hit J&K in the span of a few hours after a 5.2 magnitude quake jolted Gulmarg.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.

