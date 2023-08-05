Jammu & Kashmir: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Gulmarg

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Jammu-Kashmir Gulmarg | PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km. According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday. The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)