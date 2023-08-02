Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands | Pixabay

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km, according to ANI.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Another recent earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 had jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, July 29, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) had reported. The quake had hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

July 9 earthquake

Earlier, on July 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the NCS. The earthquake hit Campbell Bay at 7:39 pm, at a depth of 70 kms.

(With ANI inputs)

