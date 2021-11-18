e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:04 AM IST

5 Nigerian nationals in Delhi booked for illegally residing in India

According to the official, all the accused Nigerian nationals were residing at Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar in the city.
IANS
After five years in jail, two acquitted of gangrape as minor denies incident | Unsplash

After five years in jail, two acquitted of gangrape as minor denies incident | Unsplash

Advertisement

New Delhi: Five Nigerian nationals in Delhi were booked by the Police for illegally staying in India, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, all the accused Nigerian nationals were residing at Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar in the city. The accused were identified as -- Dalington, Theophilus, Sundy Patrick, Nmadi and Nonso.

The police got information that some African nationals were illegally residing in the Uttam Nagar area. Acting on the tip-off, a team of six policemen was formed to nab the accused.

The accused foreigners were apprehended by the police in the area of Uttam Nagar Police Station at the Najafgarh Road, near Nawada, Delhi.

After their apprehension, the cops asked them to produce the passport and visa, but they could not produce the same and were found overstaying in India without valid documents.

"The police have registered an FIR under sections 14-A of the Foreigners Act and further probe is on," an official said.

Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime free. Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time. The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.

ALSO READ

Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category, stands at 362 Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category, stands at 362

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
Advertisement