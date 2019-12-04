5 bizarre statements made by politicians on rape

Here are five bizarre statements made by politicians on rape:

'Rape trial should be proportional to victim's age'

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many months as the age of the victim and convicts should not be allowed to file mercy petitions. Stressing on the importance of speedy trial and severe punishment, she said, "I urge the government that in rape cases judgement should be pronounced in number of months equivalent to the age of the victim. So if the victim is 20 years old, the trial should be concluded in 20 months." The younger the victim, the faster the trial will be, she said.

"She still called her sister instead of dialling 100."

In a shocking remark on the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad which took place on November 28, 2019, state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said, "The doctor was educated. She still called her sister instead of dialling 100." "We are saddened by the incident; police are alert and controlling crime. It is unfortunate that she called her sister and not '100', had she called '100' she could have been saved," news agency ANI quoted Mohammad Mahmood Ali as saying.

"How can you call it a gangrape?"

In 2015, Karnataka's then Home Minister K J George stoked a controversy by making an irresponsible statement that two men raping a woman is not gangrape. George said, "How can you call it a gangrape? A gangrape is when four-five people are involved. We should condemn the people who did such an act." The remarks came after media sought a response from George in alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old call centre employee by two men at knife point in their moving van after they offered to ferry her home. The incident took place in South East Bengaluru when the girl was returning from work around 10 pm.

Boys will be boys, they commit mistakes

In April 2014, while opposing death penalty to three men convicted in a gangrape case, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had said, "boys will be boys, they commit mistakes." He had even blamed the girls for rape saying that girls get friendly with boys and when they fight and have differences, they term it as rape.