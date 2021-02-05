4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu & Kashmir: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced restoration of 4G mobile Internet services in the entire Union Territory.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir administration, said in a tweet.

At present, 4G mobile services are available in only two districts of J&K -- Udhampur in the Jammu division and Ganderbal in the Kashmir division.

All other 18 districts of the union territory have only 2G mobile internet services.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted to the announcement said that entire Jammu and Kashmir will have 4G mobile data service for the first time after 17 months.

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," he said in a tweet.

Mobile telephony and 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

While mobile telephony was restored after five months, restrictions on Internet services have since continued.

There has been growing demand from businesses, students and professionals for the restoration of 4G mobile Internet services.

