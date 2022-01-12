42 office staffers and security officials at Delhi BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

Forty-two people at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. This includes the party's staff members and security officials, India Today reported.

The staff and security at the BJP office were tested after several Covid-19 infections were detected during the meetings related to assembly polls in five states.

On Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I got my Covid test done after showing initial symp.toms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now," BJP national President JP Nadda had tweeted.

On January 9, BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi informed that he tested positive for the deadly virus and was experiencing "fairly strong symptoms". He had also requested the Election Commission to extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers amid the third wave.

"After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well," he wrote on Twitter.

On January 4, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had to cancel his election campaign rally in Uttarakhand as he had a fever.

In order to deliver 'Covid-safe' elections, the EC has asked the chief secretaries of election-bound states to ramp-up vaccination of all citizens above 18 years and ensure the administration of precautionary dose for all poll officials who have been designated as frontline workers.

The EC has also prohibited public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five election bound states, citing the latest hike in COVID-19 cases and issued stringent safety guidelines.

Five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand will cast their votes over seven phases from February 10. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 10. Uttar Pradesh will witness voting in all the seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will cast their votes on February 14 while Manipur will witness two phases of polling on February 27 March 3.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:20 AM IST