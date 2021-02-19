4 weeks to Odisha to reply to AP claim

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday granted four weeks to Odisha to reply to Andhra Pradesh government's affidavit over it holding the Panchayat elections on February 13 in the disputed areas, on which Odisha claims ownership.

The Odisha government had filed a contempt plea against senior officials of Andhra Pradesh for notifying the panchayat polls in three "disputed areas".

It is a 53-year-old dispute over the territory between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari took note of the submission of senior advocate Vikas Singh that Odisha be given some time to file its reply on the Andhra Pradesh government's affidavit.

In its affidavit, the AP government has denied any breach of the Apex Court's directions since it has been duly administrating its own territories and has not infringed upon the areas of Odisha.

The Naveen Patnaik government has challenged the AP notification for the local body polls with regard to the disputed area and said the notification amounts to invading Odisha's territory.