4 JD(U) MLAs Skip Party Meeting Amid 'Khela' Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Floor Test: Reports

In Bihar, ahead of tomorrow's floor test in assembly, both RJD and JD(U) are claiming the unity of their respective legislators. All 79 RJD legislators are staying at Tejashwi's official residence. After returning from Hyderabad, 19 Congress legislators have also been asked to go to Tejashwi's residence. RJD had claimed that there would be a "Khela" before the floor test.

4 MLAs skip JD(U) meeting

In the midst of the anticipation, reports said that not all 45 legislators of the JD(U) legislative party arrived for the meeting held on the eve of the trust vote. JD(U) MLAs Bima Bharati, Sudarshan, Dilip Ray, and Rinku Singh did not attend the meeting. Moreover, the mobile phones of JD(U) MLAs Bima Bharati, Sudarshan, and Dilip Ray were also switched off.

Nitish reportedly gave a clear message to the JD(U) legislators in the meeting that they all have to stay together in the House. "Everyone has to be present in the House on time. Any kind of excitement should not be shown in the House. The House is with us in numbers. Let the House function according to the rules. We trust, we will achieve confidence."

Parties rush to protect MLAs

With less than 24 hours left for the floor test, no party wants to take any risks. RJD has shifted all its legislators to Tejashwi Yadav's official residence. Even the constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left and Congress, have reached Tejashwi Yadav's residence. Legislators have been kept away from any external contact.

Meanwhile, all BJP legislators have returned from Bodh Gaya to Patna. BJP appears fully confident about its numbers for the floor test. The next 24 hours will determine the direction of Bihar's politics. The countdown to the floor test is becoming increasingly intriguing.

Independent MLA leaves meeting midway

According to reports, Bihar government minister and independent legislator Sumit Singh left the meeting midway. Upon leaving, he stated, "We are united. I have spoken to all four legislators who did not attend the meeting. They will also join. The meeting is still ongoing; I left due to personal reasons."

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Jitan Ram Manjhi, a meeting of HAM legislators took place. He said, "We are with the NDA. We will stand in support in the House."

Bihar number game

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has a total of 243 seats. The majority mark is 122, while the NDA has a tally of 128. This includes 78 seats for the BJP, 45 for JDU, 4 for HAM, and one independent legislator, Sumit Singh. On the other hand, the opposition has 114 legislators, including 79 from RJD, 19 from Congress, 12 from CPI(ML), 2 from CPI(M), and 2 from CPI.