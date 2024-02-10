Several JD(U) Legislators Skip Luncheon Hosted By Chief Whip Ahead Of Bihar Trust Vote, Furious Nitish Leaves Meeting: Report

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | PTI

Political activities have intensified once again in Bihar. The newly formed government of Bihar will face a floor test on February 12th. Prior to this, on Saturday, several legislators did not attend the informal meeting of the JD(U) held in Patna, reports said.

Reports suggest several JD(U) MLAs unreachable

Furthermore, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained in the meeting for just 15 minutes before departing. Subsequently, political tensions have once again escalated. As per media reports, numerous legislators are currently unreachable.

According to reports, a luncheon was organised at Minister Shravan Kumar's residence on Saturday afternoon, to which all JD(U) legislators were invited. It was reported that fewer than 40 JD(U) legislators attended the meeting. It is worth noting that JD(U) has 45 legislators in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

After inspecting the agricultural fair at Gandhi Maidan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also arrived at the minister's residence. However, until that time, not all party legislators could reach the meeting. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stayed at Shravan Kumar's residence for about 15 minutes and then left.

Who did not attend the meeting?

The JD(U) legislators who did not attend this meeting included Dr. Sanjeev, Bima Bharti, Aman Kumar, Gopal Mandal, Shalini Mishra, Gunjesh Sah, Sudarshan, and Dilip Ray.

According to local reports, only 37 legislators had reached the meeting. On the other hand, JD(U) leaders stated that most legislators had attended the meeting, and those who did not were on their way to Patna. It was said that some legislators were on the way and would reach Patna by evening. However, one or two legislators could not attend due to personal commitments and health reasons.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders are speculating another 'khela' (political twist) in the state. Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has also called a meeting of his legislators in Patna today. Lalu Prasad Yadav will also be present in it. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has claimed that February 12 will be a very exciting 'Khela'.

The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a trust-vote in legislative assembly on February 12.

JD(U) issues whip

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday said a whip has been issued to ensure the presence of all party MLAs inside the assembly on Monday when the newly formed NDA government will seek a trust vote.

JD(U) chief whip Shravan Kumar said those defying the whip "will lose their membership" even as he maintained that it was a "routine exercise that takes place ahead of every assembly session".

"A whip has been issued, directing MLAs to remain present in the House and vote in favour of the government whenever the occasion arises. It is, however, a routine exercise that we undertake ahead of every assembly session," Shravan Kumar told reporters.

The JD(U) leader, who is also a senior minister in the state cabinet, however, added, "Of course, defying the whip has consequences. It can result in the MLAs concerned losing their membership.

Kumar rubbishes 'rumours' of missing MLAs, upset CM

Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of a luncheon he had hosted for party legislators at his residence, where signatures were obtained from the attendees, though a few MLAs remained conspicuous by their absence.

He, however, asserted, "A few of our MLAs could not come because of ill health. They had explained to me their difficulty. Some of them are likely to turn up tomorrow when the legislature party meeting is scheduled at the residence of my cabinet colleague Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio. Moreover, all would be inside the House on Monday when the budget session commences.

He also rubbished rumours that the chief minister, who is also the party president, had grown upset to see very few MLAs present at the luncheon and had left the minister's residence in a huff.

"The chief minister had engagements elsewhere. So, he came quite early when visitors had only begun to pour in. There is no question of any misgivings. Rumours of cracks in our party ranks and some of our MLAs being in touch with the opposition are baseless," asserted Shravan Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)