350 boatmen’s families in PM’s Varanasi on verge of starvation

Lucknow

A news report about the poor condition of 350 boatmen in Varanasi, who lost livelihood, moved the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood so much so that he immediately offered help to them.

The report published in a Hindi daily shed light on how 350 families living on the banks of the Ganga are on the verge of starvation and selling household items to survive as the boat rides have shut due to the pandemic.

The news report was tweeted by a Varanasi youth tagging Sonu Sood for help. “You are the last hope of these families who have lost livelihood and now rising river levels have affected them further. Their kids have been sleeping hungry,” Divyanshu Upadhyay, an activist wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sood in his trademark response said, “Not a single fa­m­ily out of 350 living on Var­anasi ghats will sleep hu­n­g­ry now. Help will reach today.”

Netizen wondered if the authorities in the Prime Minister’s own constituency were in deep slumber that the people are in such a bad state. Sood was lauded for his efforts and twitteratis demanded “Sood for President” for his consistent efforts to help the needy in India and Indians stranded abroad.