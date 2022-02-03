3 test COVID-19 positive at start of West Indies series

AHMEDABAD: A COVID-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer --tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

The Indian team had assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series. The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India's 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo a weeklong isolation and then return with two negative RTPCR tests.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore and Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:41 AM IST