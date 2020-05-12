2G internet services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today: J-K administration

Jammu and Kashmir: 2G mobile data services will be restored in Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

"Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The internet speed shall, however, remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12," the J-K administration said in an order.

Internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.