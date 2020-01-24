26 new Indian-English words added to Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary; Aadhar, Hartal feature on top

The 10th edition of OALD "comes with interactive online support through the Oxford Learner's Dictionaries website and the OALD10e app. The website includes advanced features such as audio/video tutorials, video walkthroughs, self-study activities and enhanced iWriter and iSpeaker tools - making the dictionary a must have for students, learners and educators", an Oxford University Press (OUP) statement said.

Other features of the new dictionary include:

* Oxford Speaking Tutor and online iSpeaker with pronunciation videos to prepare students for speaking exams (Cambridge, IELTS, TOEIC, TOEFL).

* Real voice audio for words and example sentences in both British and American English accents.

OALD10e also focuses on language change and its evolution through the years and ensures that the language and examples used in the new edition are relevant and up-to-date with the times.