e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra govt to issue ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:11 PM IST

2+2 dialogue: PM Modi and Scott Morrison hold talks, discuss India-Australia strategic partnership

They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.
PTI
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison | Photo: ANI

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 'two-plus-two' dialogue.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.

"Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," the prime minister tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh had held the 'two-plus-two' talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton on Saturday.

Developments in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific are set to be the central focus of the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington next week that will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the four-nation grouping.

ALSO READ

India set to host first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Australia today

ALSO READ

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: BECA, LEMOA, CISMOA – all the acronyms and abbreviations you should know
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal