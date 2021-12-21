2022 UP Assembly polls: From smartphone distribution to 24 hrs electricity, BJP to intensify poll campaign

The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party would intensify its campaign for the coming assembly polls from December 25, the birth anniversary of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the distribution of tablets, smartphones and 24-hour power supply across the state. Yogi government is already in poll mode with series of inaugurations and foundation laying going on every week. The freebies on December 25 would further sharpen the election campaign of the Yogi Government. So far, it has inaugurated Purvanchal expressway, Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, Saryu Canal project and would start operation of Kanpur Metro next week. Besides the foundation for country’s longest Ganga expressway was laid by Prime Minister Modi last week. The implementation of model code of conduct for the assembly polls in UP is expected in the second week of next month.

In the series of poll gifts, the biggest one so far would come on December 25 with the distribution of tablet and smartphones to youths by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the same day, the state government would start an uninterrupted power supply to all villages and cities. In the supplementary budget in the state assembly last week, the Yogi government had made a provision of Rs 1000 crore for this purpose. According to the official spokesperson, this would the first time that any state government would provide uninterrupted electricity across UP since independence. The rural consumers in the state would get maximum benefit as they have been getting only 18 hours of power supply at present. The electricity supply to tehsil headquarters would also increase from 21.30 hours at present to 24 hours and Bundelkhand region, which has been presently supplies 20 hours of power.

On the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, UP CM would give free tablets and smartphones to one-lakh youths. Recently the state government had announced to give tablets and smartphones to one crore youths in UP to upgrade them technically. In the program on December 25 organized at Lucknow, youths from all the districts in the state would participate. On this day, 60000 mobiles and 40,000 tablets would be distributed. In the first phase, the final students of graduation, post-graduation, B.Tech, M.Tech, MBBS, Ph.D, and those from the MSME and Skill Development courses would be given preference.

According to the special secretary in the department of IT and Electronic, UP government, Vineet Kumar, so far 38 lakh youths have registered themselves on the Digi Shakti portal opened for this purpose. The state government has placed orders to noted companies such as Lava, Samsung and Acer for the supply of tablet and smartphones. To make the purchase process transparent tenders were floated on Gem portal, meant for government procurements. In the first phase orders for supply of worth Rs 2,035 crore items have been given. This includes 10 lakh smartphone at a cost of Rs 10740 each and 7.20 lakh tablets for Rs 12,606 each.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:34 PM IST