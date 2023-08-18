2020 Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Plea Of Umar Khalid, Hearing Adjourned For 2 Weeks | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi directed the matter to be listed after a period of two weeks.

Umar Khalid Approaches SC After High Court Denied Him Bail

Following the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court, Umar Khalid took to the Supreme Court. Last week, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court recused himself from hearing the matter, leading to the plea being directed to a different bench for consideration.

Khalid's appeal for regular bail was rejected by a bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar of the Delhi High Court on October 18 of the previous year. He had challenged a trial court's decision that denied him bail in connection with the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case.

Umar Khalid's Offensive Speeches Tied to Delhi Riots 2020

The allegations against Umar Khalid in the riots case were primarily based on his alleged offensive speeches delivered in Amaravati during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Umar Khalid, along with JNU scholars and activist Sharjeel Imam, is one of nearly a dozen individuals implicated in the alleged larger conspiracy case associated with the Delhi riots of 2020, according to the Delhi Police.

The riots erupted in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters escalated into violence, resulting in the loss of more than 50 lives and injuries to over 700 individuals.

