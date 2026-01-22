 Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage Checking; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage Checking; Accused Arrested

Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage Checking; Accused Arrested

A ground staffer at Bengaluru airport, identified as Mohammad Affan, was arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean tourist while falsely checking her baggage on January 19. The woman reported inappropriate touching near a washroom after immigration. Affan, employed by Air India SATS, was handed to police. A case was filed under BNS Section 75.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage Checking; Accused Arrested | X

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka, where a ground staff member working at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport allegedly molested a Korean tourist under the pretext of checking her baggage. The alleged incident took place on Monday (January 19).

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Affan. The woman reportedly had completed her immigration formalities when she was approached by Affan under the garb of checking her baggage and also asked her to show the ticket.

After claiming that there was an issue with her baggage as there was a beep sound in her check-in bag, reported NDTV. The accused reportedly told the Korean tourist that she might miss the flight as the regular screening counter would take time.

Affan then took her near the men's washroom for checking her baggage personally. The woman claimed that Affan suddenly touched her inappropriately. Affan allegedly hugged her and said "thank you" before walking away, reported the media house.

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Dials Down On Greenland; Tells NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, 'Better If We Have It'
US President Donald Trump Dials Down On Greenland; Tells NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, 'Better If We Have It'
Budget 2026: With Steady Outlay, Infra & Energy Companies Seek Policy Support In Upcoming Budget
Budget 2026: With Steady Outlay, Infra & Energy Companies Seek Policy Support In Upcoming Budget
Video: Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Near Area 51 In New Infrared Footage
Video: Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Near Area 51 In New Infrared Footage
Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains In Doubt: Reports
Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains In Doubt: Reports
Read Also
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old French Tourist Molested In Khar; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours
article-image

Immediately after the incident, the woman approached the airport security. The accused was later taken into custody and was handed over to the police. Affan reportedly works for Air India SATS. Notably, Air India SATS provides gateway services and food solutions.

Based on the complaint filed by the Korean tourist, a case has been registered against Affan under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police also reportedly accessed the CCTV footage of the alleged incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Passengers Leap To Safety As Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura; No...
Uttar Pradesh: Passengers Leap To Safety As Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura; No...
Bihar: JD(U) Braces For Its Organisational Elections; Will A Young Leader Get The Top Post?
Bihar: JD(U) Braces For Its Organisational Elections; Will A Young Leader Get The Top Post?
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Sajjan Kumar In Vikaspuri, Janakpuri Violence Case
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Sajjan Kumar In Vikaspuri, Janakpuri Violence Case
Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage...
Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage...
Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy: Bus, Lorry Catch Fire After Head-On Collission In Nandyal; Both...
Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy: Bus, Lorry Catch Fire After Head-On Collission In Nandyal; Both...