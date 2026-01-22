Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Molestation By Staffer On Pretext Of Baggage Checking; Accused Arrested | X

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka, where a ground staff member working at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport allegedly molested a Korean tourist under the pretext of checking her baggage. The alleged incident took place on Monday (January 19).

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Affan. The woman reportedly had completed her immigration formalities when she was approached by Affan under the garb of checking her baggage and also asked her to show the ticket.

After claiming that there was an issue with her baggage as there was a beep sound in her check-in bag, reported NDTV. The accused reportedly told the Korean tourist that she might miss the flight as the regular screening counter would take time.

Affan then took her near the men's washroom for checking her baggage personally. The woman claimed that Affan suddenly touched her inappropriately. Affan allegedly hugged her and said "thank you" before walking away, reported the media house.

Immediately after the incident, the woman approached the airport security. The accused was later taken into custody and was handed over to the police. Affan reportedly works for Air India SATS. Notably, Air India SATS provides gateway services and food solutions.

Based on the complaint filed by the Korean tourist, a case has been registered against Affan under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police also reportedly accessed the CCTV footage of the alleged incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.