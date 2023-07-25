2012 Geetika Sharma Suicide Case: Delhi Court Acquits Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda After 11-Year-Long Judicial Battle |

Delhi Court on Tuesday acquitted MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) chief Gopal Kanda in the 2012 Geetika Sharma suicide case. Sharma was an air-hostess in Kanda's Airlines. In her suicide note, she had said that she committed suicide because of harassment by him.

Kanda Speaks To Media After Hearing

Shortly after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted the former Haryana Minister, Gopal Kanda addressed the media outside the court premises. While being grateful on the court's decision and stating that he was always innocent in the case, Kanda said, "There was no evidence against me, this case was made against me and today the court has given its verdict."

Charges Framed Against Kanda 11 Years Back

Former Haryana Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda was charged with abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy in the 11-year-old case.

Sharma was one of the employees at Kanda's now-defunct MDLR Airlines and allegedly died by suicide in her home on August 5, 2012. She initially worked as an air hostess and was later made a director in one of Kanda's corporate offices in Gurugram.

She, in her suicide note, blamed the politician, one his employees Aruna Chadha of harassment and a case was then registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Kanda's Early Life

Kanda ran a shoe store with his brother in Sirsa in the 1990s. He made a huge fortune through land deals and launched his airline company. He then warmed up to the then Chief Minister Bansi Lal but shifted his loyalty to the Chautalas after the Indian National Lok Dal came to power in 1999.

The BJP’s Haryana unit had refused his support for government formation in 2019 after the Assembly election threw up a hung verdict. His party has now been included in the National Democratic Alliance fold.

