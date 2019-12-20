2 minors among 4 injured after car crash in Noida

Noida: A man, his two minor daughters and a friend were injured on Friday after their car collided with a tractor in Greater Noida, police said.

The injured were identified as Greater Noida locals Naresh, 38, his daughters Anju, 12 and Deepti, 10, and friend Raju Gautam, 38, the police said.

"The incident occurred around 6 pm. All of them were rushed to a hospital where Naresh is stated to be in critical condition, while the others were said to be out of danger," SHO Site 5 police station Prabhat Dixit said.

The car was badly damaged in the crash, while the tractor driver fled the spot and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.