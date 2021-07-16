2 Lashkar terrorists killed

Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Alamdar colony in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

Police said acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Alamdar Colony in Srinagar’s Danmar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and CRPF in the said area. “During the search operation as the presence of terrorists was ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated leading to an encounter in the wee hours,” police said. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (self claimed TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site.”

They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora, Srinagar and active since December, 2020, police said.

4 suspected drones spotted

A day after a drone was spotted in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, 4 suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu.

NSG radar picked up drone around air base: sources

The drone seen operating around the Jammu Airbase on Tuesday was picked up by radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there. “The radar picked up the movement of the drone flying around 3 km from the airbase on the night of July 13 and all the agencies concerned were alerted about its movement,” intelligence sources told ANI.

Ammo recovered

Security officials have recovered a huge cache of ammunition — seven 51mm mortar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials — hidden by terrorists, from Awantipora. Meanwhile, IG of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in 2021, 78 terrorists have been neutralised in the valley so far.