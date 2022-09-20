2 Elephants to guard Namibia brought Cheetahs; details inside

Elephant that were brought in Kuno National park | Twitter

On September 17, prime minister Narendra Modi released eight (five female and three male) cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The cheetahs were brought from Namibia. While the cheetahs are still under quarantine, the national park authorities are looking after all the arrangements and security of these eight cheetahs.

Two elephants (Siddharth and Lakshmi) were brought to Kuno National Park from Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram to protect these cheetahs.

Siddhanth and Laxshmi have played an important role in the rescue operation of four out of five leopards that entered the special enclosure made for the cheetahs before their arrival.

The elephants are now responsible for patrolling day and night with security teams of the national park who are also monitoring the cheetahs.

The eight Cheetahs who arrived from Namibia to India will be in quarantine for a month in enclosed area which is protected by these two elephants.

Siddhanth, the 30-year-old elephant, is known for his rescue operations of tigers, but he has a temper problem and killed two mahouts in 2010.

Compared to Laxshmi, who is 25 years old and has a very calm nature, she has mastered the art of jungle safari, rescue operation, or jungle patrol.