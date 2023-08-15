19th India-China Corps Commander Meeting Concludes, No Breakthrough Yet

Representational image | Photo: Twitter Image

The 19th round of Corps Commander level discussions between India and China took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point located on the Indian side on August 13 and 14.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two parties engaged in a 'positive, constructive, and comprehensive dialogue' regarding the resolution of outstanding matters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, “In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner."

“They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the statement added.

