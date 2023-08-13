India, China To Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander Level Talks On August 14

India, China To Hold Talks On August 14 |

Ladakh: India and China will hold the 19th round of Corps Commander level talks on Monday (August 14). Both countries are trying to resolve the military standoff between them for the past three years. In May 2020, the Chinese PLA tried to change the status quo by aggression in the region on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks are reportedly scheduled to take place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Disengagement

There are reports that both, India and China are undertaking rapid construction works along the border areas in Ladakh. Construction activities are being undertaken by both sides to strengthen their positions in the region. India and China started holding talks to disengage and de-escalate the situation that arose after the military standoff at the LAC in the eastern Ladakh region. Both the countries started confrontation after the standoff this eased the situation in the region.

Resolve dispute

As per reports from ANI, the Indian side is eager to resolve the dispute between the two countries after securing all its interests in the region. India has also deployed around 50,000 security personnel in the region to match the deployments made by the Chinese army in the areas of eastern Ladakh. Both sides have avoided a direct conflict even after being heavily deployed in the region.

As per reports from ANI "The Indian side would be led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali for the talks with representatives of the Chinese military on Monday. Officials from Ministry of External Affairs and ITBP are also expected to be part of the talks. The two sides are likely to discuss the issues related to DBO and CNN junction along with other matters. India would also be pressing for disengagement from the Eastern Ladakh."

Military standoff

The Chinese PLA attempted to cross the Line of Actual Control in the Yang Tse region near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. However, Indian Army thwarted their attempt. The miltary standoff between the two countries happened in December 2022.