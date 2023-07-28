India Takes A Stand, Pulls Out Of World University Games In China After Arunachal Athletes Denied Proper Visas

India has decided to withdraw its entire wushu (martial art) team from the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, as a form of protest against China's recent issuance of stapled visas to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. The controversy arose when airport authorities in New Delhi prevented an eight-member contingent, comprising five athletes, a coach, and two support staff, from boarding their flight on Thursday midnight, just before the Games were set to begin.

Airport Authorities Stop Team's Departure, Triggering Controversy

Coach Raghvendra Singh revealed that immigration officials and CISF personnel were responsible for halting the team at the boarding gate. However, they received no explanation for this action and were informed that it was based on government instructions. Notably, the group that was denied boarding did not include athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, who were scheduled to depart on a separate flight on the same day.

Ministry of External Affairs Condemns "Unacceptable" Action

In response to the stapled visa issue, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, strongly condemned China's decision, deeming it unacceptable. He asserted that India retains the right to respond appropriately to such actions.

The controversy arose when stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens representing the country in the sporting event hosted by China. The Indian government expressed its protest to the Chinese side, emphasizing its consistent stance on the matter.

Delayed Visa Processing for Arunachal Athletes

According to an official from the Wushu Federation of India, the athletes had applied for visas on 16 July. While the visa applications for the rest of the team were processed on time, the documentation of three Arunachal athletes (Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu) was not accepted.

These athletes were later asked to resubmit their applications on 25 July, and the Chinese embassy returned their passports with stapled visas on 26 July.

China's History of Visa Denials or Stapled Visas

Given the situation, the Indian government decided to put the team's participation on hold and subsequently opted to withdraw the entire Wushu team from the competition. Stapled visas are viewed as a symbol of China's refusal to acknowledge India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, and this is not the first instance of such visa-related disputes.

In the past, Chinese authorities have also denied visas or issued stapled visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, effectively preventing their participation in international sporting events. For instance, similar incidents occurred in 2011 when five karate players from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas, and in 2013 when two archers were stopped from participating in the Youth World Archery Championship for the same reason.

