1994 Rampur Tiraha Case: Court Sentences 2 Police Personnel To Life Imprisonment For Rape & Molestation

Court Sentences 2 Police Personnel To Life Imprisonment For Rape & Molestation

The Trial Court of the Additional Session Judge, Muzaffarnagar (UP) has today sentenced Milap Singh and Virender Pratap, then policeman in P.A.C. of Uttar Pradesh to Life Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 in a case related to Rampur Tiraha, Muzaffarnagar, U.P, case.

They were convicted by the Court on 15.03.2024 u/s 376 (2) (g), 392, 354 & 509 of IPC and the sentencing was scheduled for today i.e. 18.03.2024. The Trial Court also ordered that the entire amount of fine shall be paid to the victim.

It was alleged that the Uttarakhand Sangharsh Samiti had organised a rally at Red Fort, Delhi on 02.10.1994 and the people from hill areas were coming to Delhi in buses to participate in the said rally. The U.P. Govt. had made the elaborate security arrangements by deploying police force at different places to check the rallyists.

When the rallyists reached near Rampur Tiraha, Muzaffarnagar in the night of 01-02.10.1994, they were restrained by the police and taken into custody. A total of 345 rallyists were detained and among them 47 were women. Among the detained female rallyists, instances of rape and molestation had surfaced.

A Writ Petition No. 32928 of 1994 was filed by Uttarakhand Sangharsh Samiti before the Hon’ble Allahabad High Court. In pursuance of order of Allahabad High court dated 07.10.1994, CBI conducted Preliminary Enquiry (PE). Based on the PE report submitted by CBI, the Hon’ble High Court directed CBI to register FIR.

Accordingly, CBI registered case on 25.01.1995 on the allegations that a bus carrying participants of the rally were stopped at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar and wind glasses, head lights and window panes were smashed and the police personnel deployed hurled abuses at the rallyist. It was also alleged that both police personnel belonging to P.A.C. had entered the bus and committed crimes including molestation and rape of victim.

After completion of investigation, CBI filed charge sheet on 21.03.1996. During trial 15 witnesses were examined. The Trial court found the both accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.