1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Jalees Ansari arrested a day after jumping parole

1993 Mumbai serial blast convict, Jalees Ansari, often referred to as Dr. Bomb, has been arrested.

The 68-year-old convict had gone missing while out on parole. A missing complaint was filed by his family on Thursday in Mumbai.

He was detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Kanpur with help of UP STF.

UP DGP OP Singh on Friday said, "Jalees Ansari has been arrested when he was coming out from a mosque in Kanpur. He has been brought to Lucknow. It's big achievement of UP Police."

Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada in Mumbai, who is serving a life term, is suspected to have be involved in many bomb blast cases across the country, an official said.

He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, he said.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station everyday between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance. However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said.

In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.