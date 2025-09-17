19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature Blast At Bathinda Home

Gurupreet Singh | sirsa_24city

Bathinda: A 19-year-old radicalised law student, Gurupreet Singh, had been plotting a suicide attack on an Army installation in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district. The plot came to light following two explosions that occurred on 10 September 2025 in Jeeda village, Bathinda, according to India Today.

Gurupreet hails from a Jatt Sikh family and had performed well academically. He scored 75% in his Grade 12 examinations and was regarded as a quiet and regular student at school, maintaining 90% attendance throughout his studies.

The first explosion occurred at around 6:00 AM on 10 September, when Singh was attempting to assemble explosives. He suffered severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his right hand. The explosion is believed to have took place when he was scraping dried lead azide with a plastic spoon.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 4:30 PM, Gurupreet’s father, Jagtar Singh, triggered a second, even more powerful explosion while handling leftover chemicals. He also suffered serious injuries, particularly to his face and eyes.

Both Gurupreet and Jagtar Singh were admitted to AIIMS Bathinda. The incident came to light the following day, 11 September, when the hospital informed the police.

Forensic teams collected chemical samples and courier packages from the house. Reportedly, the room where the explosives were stored was so dangerous that the bomb disposal squad took nearly a full day to enter, fearing the possibility of another explosion.

Fake Social Media Name

Probe revealed that Gurpreet had ordered the chemicals online by opting for cash-on-delivery payment option. Gurupreet also had a fake social media ID under the name “Iqbal.”

Gurupreet had been consuming radical videos, including videos linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. According to the police, he was influenced by this content and was planning to travel to Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Despite his injuries, Gurpreet spoke to the police and confessed to his plans.

Gurupreet’s plan was to wear a multi-pocket vest filled with explosives and detonate it at an Army establishment in Kathua. To execute this, he had ordered chemicals such as sodium azide, lead nitrate, and lead azide. Police are now waiting for Gurupreet to recover in order to interrogate him in detail.

