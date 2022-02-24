13-year-old environment student leader Aarna Wadhawan is inspiring generations for earth conservation

"Never Doubt That A Small Group Of Thoughtful Committed Citizens Can Change The World" ~ Margaret Head.

From the past few decades, the state of our earth is deteriorating and there is a need for effective deliberations which have to be taken ahead by the future of tomorrow, children. Children are said to be god-sent and they are so strong willed, that they can move mountains with their acts.

Aarna Wadhawan is the child whose small hands are making remarkable changes in the society. An environmentalist, animal lover, International public speaker and author, at the nascent age of 13, Aarna is an earth champion who has planted 6500 trees along with her environmentalist army.

Acing leadership roles in her teens, Aarna is the President of MENTORx youth environmentalist club with child earth enthusiasts from across the globe joining her in her endeavors.

Aarna is the epitome of resilience and courage, because of which she was celebrated with a feature on Global resilience partnership youth for resilience and UNESCO website.

Because of Aarna's exceptional contributions for the protection treatment of animals, she has been awarded by PeTA India with their 'Kind student' award 2021.

Apart from being the “Prakriti ki beti” (Nature’s daughter), Aarna is an innovative child who has gone further to invent solar power UV Lamp for sterilization. Not only this, the sincere and selfless endeavors of Aarna were appreciated by the honorable Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Mr Bhupender Yadav.

The list of exceptional talents of Aarna just doesn't stop here. An avid writer and speaker, Aarna has also written a chapter on Soil and water in the book “Diversity-It changes the perspective you see the world”.

The light in darkness

The unfettered attempts of Aarna has led her to be selected as 'The Earth Prize scholar 2022' for making portable solar powered UVLamp

Her invention has the capacity to bring many deep rooted and widespread reforms, speaking on which Aarna says, " Sterilization is a very important thing especially in such times of Covid. Due to lack of hygiene, people contract several diseases and this results in death.I wanted to provide this much needed right to life through sustainable power supplies and it is a big step in achieving sustainability in the world of conventional power sources. It will eliminate the need for electricity supply to a huge extent in rural areas for medical procedures and will reduce air pollution globally".

Talking about her drive to bring sustainable change, Aarna sags," I created the Solar Powered Portable UV Larvovide sanitisation for medical procedures in rural areas. We are hopeful that it will reduce air pollution to a great extent by eliminating the need to obtain power supply through conventional sources of energy which are already affecting our mother earth adversely".

As per a report, in India, the rural population comprises 66% of the total population and hygienic conditions are a far fetched desire for most people. Henceforth we need more such student environmentalists and forerunners to bless mother earth with good wellbeing like Aarna who is a champion in advocating the preservation of our mother earth by any means.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:56 PM IST