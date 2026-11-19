₹13 Lakh Supari, GPS Tracking: How Police Cracked Gondia Airline Employee Murder Case | X @Delhiite_

Police investigating the murder of a 35-year-old airline employee in Maharashtra's Gondia have uncovered an alleged contract killing conspiracy, with the victim's male friend's wife suspected of orchestrating the attack over her husband's relationship with the woman. Four people, including the wife, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Varsha Turkar, was found dead in a forested area on November 14, with multiple stab wounds. She was allegedly attacked by three men while travelling with her friend, Nitesh Agrawal.

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Victim Was Visiting Parental Home During Diwali

Turkar, a resident of Dhanori in Pune district, had travelled to her parental home in Kinhi village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district for the Diwali holidays. On November 14, 2026, she went to Tiroda in Gondia district with Agrawal. While returning, the two stopped near a Shiv temple in a forested stretch of Bondrani village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dawaniwada police station. Between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, three unidentified assailants allegedly attacked Turkar with knives, inflicting wounds on her abdomen and back. She succumbed to her injuries at the spot.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Trace Suspects

To investigate the murder, police constituted six teams and examined footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras installed along the routes connecting the crime scene with Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat and Gondia. The exercise continued for four days.

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Investigators reportedly spotted three men riding a motorcycle and following the four-wheeler driven by Agrawal. Further analysis of CCTV footage, technical evidence and intelligence inputs helped police identify one of the suspects. On November 19, police detained Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, from Murti village in Gondia. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed details of the conspiracy and pointed towards Mona Agarwal, 41, Agrawal's wife, as the alleged mastermind.

Wife Allegedly Hired Contract Killers For Rs 13 Lakh

According to the police investigation, Mona was allegedly unhappy with her husband's relationship with Turkar and conspired to eliminate her. She reportedly enlisted the help of Kunal Kumbhalkar, who lived in her neighbourhood, to execute the plan.

Police said Kumbhalkar subsequently approached serial offender Shah Rukh Pathan, who allegedly arranged the murder for a contract amount of Rs 13 lakh.

Pathan then recruited three alleged assailants, Imran Sheikh, 26, Nalen alias Naylan Sheikh, 24, and Krish Raut, 19, all residents of Sanjay Nagar in Murti, to carry out the killing.

GPS Tracking Allegedly Used To Follow Victim's Friend

According to investigators, the accused monitored Agrawal's movements when he travelled to Balaghat to meet Turkar. His car was registered in his wife's name and equipped with a GPS tracking system.

Police suspect that the location data helped the three attackers follow Agrawal's vehicle on a motorcycle. They allegedly intercepted the couple near the Shiv temple in Bondrani's forested area, where Turkar was stabbed to death.

Police said two other accused are still absconding. The four arrested suspects have been handed over to Dawaniwada police station for further investigation.

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