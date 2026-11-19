Historical research and DNA testing have drawn attention to Eliza Kewark's place in Prince William's maternal family history | PTI

Prince William’s family history has a lesser-known connection to India through Eliza “Betsy” Kewark, a woman of Indian descent believed to be one of his ancestors. As Prince William and his wife, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, tour India, their visit could offer the British royal an opportunity to explore this largely unexplored chapter of his ancestry.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Kewark was born in Mumbai, one of the destinations on the royal couple’s three-day visit. Although Prince William has never publicly discussed this part of his family history, research has traced his maternal lineage to Kewark, who was born in 1790 to an Armenian father and an Indian mother.

The report identifies her as Prince William’s great-great-great-great-great-grandmother.

Who Was Eliza ‘Betsy’ Kewark

Kewark’s connection to the British royal family dates back more than two centuries and involves a complicated family history.

According to The Telegraph, she married Theodore Forbes, an East India Company employee whose relatives included members of the influential Earls of Angus and Douglas families.

Forbes arrived in India in 1809, where he met Kewark. The couple married in an Armenian church before his next assignment took him to Yemen.

Kewark accompanied Forbes to Yemen but remained there when he returned to Bombay, now known as Mumbai.

Their daughter Kitty, who would later become one of Prince William’s ancestors, was born in Yemen. Two years later, Kewark gave birth to their son, Alexander.

How Kewark’s Family Became Connected To Princess Diana

Forbes reportedly intended to reunite with his family but was advised against doing so because of the prevailing class system, according to The Telegraph.

He eventually arranged for Kitty to travel to Scotland. However, Forbes died during a sea voyage while attempting to meet his daughter, leaving Kewark to support herself.

Kitty later married James Crombie, a wool manufacturer. Her great-granddaughter Ruth married Maurice Burke Roche, an Irish peer who held the title of Lord Fermoy.

Their daughter Frances subsequently married Johnnie Althorp, who later became Earl Spencer. The couple were the parents of Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother.

This family lineage connects Kewark to Prince William through his maternal ancestry.

What Did The 2013 DNA Test Reveal

The connection between Prince William and Kewark received further attention in 2013 when DNA testing reportedly confirmed the Indian link in his ancestry.

According to CNN, genetic ancestry testing company BritainsDNA analysed DNA samples from two of Princess Diana’s maternal-line cousins and compared the results with a global database.

The tests examined mitochondrial DNA, which is passed from mothers to their children, and identified a genetic connection associated with Diana’s maternal lineage.

The findings provided scientific evidence supporting the historical account of Kewark’s connection to the British royal family.

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Calls For Prince William To Acknowledge His Indian Heritage

The revelations have also prompted calls for Prince William to publicly acknowledge his Indian ancestry.

Academic and art restorer Susan Harvard told The Telegraph that the time had come for the British royal to recognise this part of his family history.

“I think the moment has finally come when Prince William should say: ‘I am proud of the Indian ancestry I have’,” Harvard said.

While Prince William has not publicly commented on the connection, the story of Eliza Kewark offers a glimpse into the Indian heritage within his family’s history.

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