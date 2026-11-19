From Mumbai’s Mini Vada Pav, Butter Garlic Crab Choux To Parsi Kheema: Inside Prince William’s Luncheon At Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions |

Prince William's visit to Mumbai brought together royal hospitality, Indian flavours and Bollywood glamour, and it became a notable highlight of his three-day tour of India. The Prince of Wales was treated to a specially curated luncheon at filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, where the menu celebrated Mumbai's diverse culinary heritage with a mix of traditional favourites and contemporary creations from Parsi, Maharashtrian, Punjabi and Koli traditions, and much more. The menu was curated by chefs Anand Morwani and Rohan Mangalorkar.

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Prince William visits Dharma Productions

Prince William visited Dharma Productions in Mumbai on November 18, 2026, and he was welcomed by filmmaker Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Mumbai's street food takes centre stage

From the city's much-loved street food to Parsi delicacies, the spread offered an interesting glimpse into Mumbai's food culture. Among the highlights were mini vada pavs, a bite-sized take on one of the city's most iconic street foods. Known for its combination of a spicy potato filling, soft pav and chutneys, the humble vada pav received a special place on the luncheon menu.

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Another standout was the butter garlic crab choux, an inventive preparation that brought together seafood flavours and a contemporary culinary presentation. The dish added a touch of sophistication to the spread while highlighting Mumbai's long-standing connection with seafood.

Parsi delicacies and traditional desserts

The menu presented to Prince William, featured Parsi kheema, which is made with minced meat and aromatic spices. Kheema is a popular dish in Parsi households and restaurants. Apart from Gujarati, Koli and Sindhi traditions, street foods including kachori, dhokla and chilli cheese croquettes with tomato chunda, Mumbai’s seafood, among others, were featured. For dessert, guests enjoyed various sweets, including cheesecake, baked saffron milk tart and gulab jamun.

Bollywood music adds to royal luncheon

Cuisine wasn't the sole attraction during Prince William's recent visit. A live show presented well-loved tracks from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, such as “Bole Chudiyan”. Karan Johar also showed Prince William clips from the film, which is slated to celebrate its 25th anniversary in December.

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