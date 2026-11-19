Balasaheb Thackeray Photo Row: Shaina NC Apologises, But Maintains She Tore Mani Shankar Aiyar's Picture | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena National Secretary and spokesperson Shaina NC on Thursday apologised to "hardcore Shiv Sainiks" after a row about her accidentally tearing a photo of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

However, she maintained that the photograph she tore was of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, not that of Balasaheb Thackeray, ANI reported.

Shaina described Balasaheb Thackeray as a godlike figure and apologised to Shiv Sainiks if her actions had hurt their sentiments. Her clarification came amid protests by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers over the incident.

'Balasaheb Thackeray Was Family To Us, Continues To Be Our God'

Speaking to reporters, Shaina reiterated her admiration for Balasaheb Thackeray and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray was family to us and continues to be our god. There were only two Hindu Hriday Samrats. One was Veer Savarkar and the other was Balasaheb Thackeray,” she said.

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Shaina NC Apologises To Shiv Sainiks Over Hurt Sentiments

“If knowingly or unknowingly, advertently or inadvertently, I have hurt the sentiments of any hardcore Shiv Sainik by tearing the photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is an anti-national, then I apologise,” she said.

Her remarks came after a video from Wednesday's press conference showed her inadvertently tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray. Since then the incident has triggered criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, whose workers demanded an apology.

Shaina NC Targets Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shaina criticised Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders over their silence on the remarks made by veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in her autobiography against V. D. Savarkar.

“Maybe the Congress Party and the UBT Sena should answer for two pages in a book called 'The Belonging', which seems to be the belonging of only one family,” she said.

The controversy erupted during a press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to object to references to Savarkar in Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Party leaders accused Gandhi of misrepresenting Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom movement and demanded a ban on the book in Maharashtra.

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'RSS Was Not Even Formed In 1921': Shaina Defends Savarkar

Defending Savarkar, Shaina questioned the historical claims made in Gandhi's memoir. “They said that he was a spy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. When Veer Savarkar wrote his first book in 1921, the RSS was not even formed. It was formed in 1925,” she said.