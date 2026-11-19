Raigad Police tracked the prime accused to Goa through CCTV footage and technical analysis before arresting him and a jeweller | File Photo

Khopoli, November 19, 2026: A week after a 71-year-old woman was murdered inside her flat in Khopoli, Raigad Police have arrested her 21-year-old neighbour, who allegedly gained entry into her house on the pretext of inviting her to the first death anniversary ceremony of his grandmother before killing her and fleeing with her gold ornaments.

Police suspect that he committed the crime to repay loans accumulated through online gaming and betting activities. A jeweller from Khopoli has also been arrested for allegedly purchasing some of the stolen ornaments.

The prime accused, identified as Yash Minbahadur Thapa (21), is a Class 12 pass-out who worked at a restaurant in Mumbai. He had reportedly taken leave from work around the time of the crime.

Police investigations revealed that he had borrowed money from several people and accumulated substantial debts through online gaming and trading on betting applications.

The victim, Maheshwari Ramachandran Panicker (71), was found murdered in her kitchen at her flat in Indraprastha Building in Bhanvaj village, Khopoli, on the evening of November 11. She had been living alone for the past six months, as her two sons and daughter were settled abroad.

Victim Allegedly Strangled And Robbed

According to the police, Thapa, who lived in a neighbouring building and knew the victim, allegedly visited her flat on the pretext of inviting her to the first death anniversary ceremony of his grandmother.

Once inside, he allegedly tied her hands and legs with cloth, strangled her using her dupatta and smashed her head against the floor, killing her. He then fled with her gold mangalsutra and three bangles, collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 lakh.

Considering the gravity of the crime, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal directed an intensive investigation, following which 12 teams were formed. Khopoli Police and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Raigad Police jointly investigated the case.

The teams examined CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene, analysed mobile phone call detail records and gathered confidential information to identify the perpetrator. These investigations led police to Thapa, whose movements around the time of the murder were found to be suspicious.

Online Gaming Debts Suspected Motive

Further inquiries revealed his alleged financial liabilities arising from online gaming and betting activities. Police also learnt that Thapa had travelled to Goa with his friends after the murder.

Acting on technical intelligence, the crime detection team tracked him down in Goa and detained him. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Thapa reportedly disclosed that he had sold some of the stolen gold ornaments to a jeweller. Further investigation established the alleged involvement of the second accused, identified as Rajesh Jain, a jeweller from Khopoli, who was subsequently arrested.

Police Formed 12 Teams For Investigation

Speaking about the investigation, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Nehul of the Khalapur division said, "The case was challenging as the accused was initially unidentified. Twelve teams from Khopoli Police and the Raigad Local Crime Branch worked simultaneously on different aspects of the investigation. Through CCTV footage, technical analysis and confidential information, we were able to identify and track the prime accused to Goa. Further investigation led us to the jeweller who had allegedly purchased some of the stolen ornaments."

Police said they were conducting a detailed investigation to gather evidence against both accused and ensure stringent punishment.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare and senior officers of the Khalapur division.

Khopoli Senior Police Inspector Sachin Hire led the investigation, with assistance from personnel of Khopoli Police Station and the Local Crime Branch, Alibag.

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