12-year-old male elephant, with mouth injury, dies in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A 12-year-old male elephant died on Monday at Jambukandi village on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. This comes days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after cracker filled pineapple explodes in her mouth.
A Forest Dept official told news agency ANI, "Since the last few days, he was suffering from a mouth injury. Despite efforts taken to save him, he died. Enquiry initiated to ascertain the death cause"
Soon after the news broke, social media has been buzzing with the outpouring of grief and anger over the elephant’s death. One user said, "Did they put crackers in the baby's mouth again?". While another user said, "Government should file a strong case against the people who are putting firecrackers in food."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Earlier, a 15-year-old pregnant elephant consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers which exploded in its mouth in Kerala’s Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27. The killing of a pregnant wild elephant has triggered a nationwide outrage even as Kerala chief minister promised strict action against the offenders.
