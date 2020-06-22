12-year-old male elephant, with mouth injury, dies in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A 12-year-old male elephant died on Monday at Jambukandi village on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. This comes days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after cracker filled pineapple explodes in her mouth.

A Forest Dept official told news agency ANI, "Since the last few days, he was suffering from a mouth injury. Despite efforts taken to save him, he died. Enquiry initiated to ascertain the death cause"