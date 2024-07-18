'100 Lao, Sarkar Banao!': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Monsoon Offer Heats Sparks Debate In UP Amid BJP Turmoil

'100 Lao, Sarkar Banao!': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Monsoon Offer Heats Up Debate In UP Amid BJP Turmoil |

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stirred up Uttar Pradesh's political scene with a social media post on Thursday.

In a post on X, the SP leader wrote, "Monsoon Offer: Bring 100, Form the Government!"

This implies that if anyone brings 100 MLAs, he will help form the government. The statement has sparked a debate in Uttar Pradesh, particularly amid ongoing turmoil within the BJP.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh made this statement at a time when the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing internal rift. Following a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the party is in turmoil. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is openly rebelling against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amidst all this, Akhilesh Yadav continues to make statements targeting the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav has previously made similar offers in Uttar Pradesh's politics, suggesting that to achieve the dream of forming a government, 100 legislators should be brought over, and the Samajwadi Party will support them. Through this statement, he had extended an open offer to Keshav Prasad Maurya. Now, he seems to be making such remarks again.

Keshav Prasad Maurya give a miss meeting at CM residence

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Adityanath yesterday convened a meeting with ministers to strategize for the upcoming by-elections. Both Deputy Chief Ministers, Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, remained absent.

In response to the internal turmoil, a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence to address the prickly issue of by-elections for 10 assembly seats. During the meeting, responsibilities for each seat were assigned to three ministers, to ensure focused efforts in each constituency.