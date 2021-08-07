10 Bangladeshi nationals caught by BSF at International Border while trying to enter Assam illegally

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended 10 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women when they were trying to cross into Assam without any valid documents.

They were apprehended by the BSF troops of 192 Battalion under the Guwahati frontier at India-Bangladesh International Border, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal entry and activities like smuggling of drugs, arms, cattle, Fake Indian Currency Notes as well as human trafficking.

The illegal infiltration attempt was foiled a day after the BSF deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attempt during a special operation conducted by its troops on early Friday based on inputs. The troops seized 25 kg of cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.