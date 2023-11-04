 1 Killed After Indian Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes At Willingdon Island In Kochi
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
1 Killed After Indian Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes At Willingdon Island In Kochi | Twitter | ANI

Kochi: An Indian Navy helicopter crashed on the runway of the Naval airport at Willingdon Island which is situated near Kochi on Saturday. There are reports that one Indian Navy personnel who was onboard the helicopter lost his life during the crash. The crash occurred during a trial run at the airport in Kochi. There are also reports that one person is injured after the crash. INS Chetak Helicopter, which is one of the oldest helicopters in the Indian Navy, crashed at the airport during the trial run.

This is breaking. Further details awaited.

