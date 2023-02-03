PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 78% rating, says survey; check full list here

Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular and charismatic leaders in the country. During recent years, his popularity has risen in many countries around the globe. According to the latest survey by Morning Consult, PM Modi has emerged as the most popular global leader, leaving behind other popular leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, etc. from 22 countries.

The said survey was conducted by 'Morning Consult' between 26 January to 31 January.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 78%

López Obrador: 68%

Albanese: 58%

Meloni: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Biden: 40%

Trudeau: 40%

Sánchez: 36%

Scholz: 32%

Sunak: 30%

Macron: 29%

Yoon: 23%

Kishida: 21%

*Updated 01/31/23https://t.co/Z31xNcDhTg pic.twitter.com/rxahbUCB0x — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 2, 2023

PM Modi tops survey with 78% popularity rating

According to the survey list, PM Modi topped with a popularity approval rating of 78%. He was then followed by Mexico's President Lopez Obrador with an approval rating of 68%. Australia's PM Anthony Albanese ranked third with a rating of 58% in popularity.

Biden secures 6th spot, Trudeau follows at 7th

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is at number four in the list with a rating of 52 percent. Brazilian President Lula de Silva stands at number 5 in the list with an approval rating of 50 percent. US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were sixth and seventh spot with a common rating of 40%.

UK's Sunak at 16th place while France's Macron at 17th

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak secured 16th spot with a popularity rating of 30%. While French President Emmanuel Macron followed Sunak at 17th spot with a rating of 29%. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway secured the 22nd spot with a popularity approval of 21%.

Check full list below:

Morning Consult's detailed list with popularity ratings |

How is the survey done, what is the sample size?

Morning Consult conducts over 20,000 global interviews per day. The data created about the global leader is prepared on the basis of the answers received in the interview. Its sample size in America is 45,000 thousand. On the other hand, the sample size of other countries is between 500 to 5000. Surveys are weighted in each country on the basis of age, gender, region and in some countries education. In the US, surveys are also done on the basis of race and ethnicity.

