Bikini killer Charles Sobhraj walks out of jail in Nepal

Charles Sobhraj | File pic

Nepal: French serial killer, famosuly known as 'bikini killer,' Charles Sobhraj released from Nepal jail on Friday.

Charles' wife Nihita Biswas, on his release from jail said, "We're trying to send him back to his family in France by evening for security reasons. After heart surgery, he had some issues. He might need another surgery. Health & family are priorities for him now."

Nepal | We're trying to send him back to his family in France by evening for security reasons. After heart surgery, he had some issues. He might need another surgery. Health & family are priorities for him now: Nihita Biswas, Charles Sobhraj's wife, on his release from jail pic.twitter.com/KGtblEjl9s — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Sobhraj had allegedly murdered at least 20 tourists in South and Southeast Asia, including 14 in Thailand during the 1970s. He served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national.

78-year-old Sobhraj, now needs open heart surgery

Sobhraj had travelled to Nepal with a fake identity from Hong Kong when he was arrested in the Nepali capital Kathmandu by Police. Sobhraj, now 78, has been in Nepali jail since 2003 after he was arrested from a casino in Kathmandu nearly three decades ago.

He has been in Nepali jail on the charge of murdering two American tourists.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha ordered the government to release Sobhraj from jail stating he was in need of open heart surgery.

The French serial killer had filed a petition demanding exemption on his lifetime term on the ground of old age.

Read Also Nepal SC orders release of Indo-French serial killer Charles Sobhraj after 19 years in jail