Nepal SC orders release of Indo-French serial killer Charles Sobhraj after 19 years in jail

Indo-French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is all set to be freed from prison after the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered his release on grounds of his age.

The court also ordered his deportation within 15 days of being released.

Sobhraj, a Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, has been lodged in Kathmandu central jail since 2003 on charges of traveling with a false passport and for the murders of American tourist Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26, in 1975.

Sobhraj is 78 years old and was sentenced to 20 years for the murder of the US citizen and one year for using a fake passport.

The court is yet to sentence him on the murder of the Canadian citizen. Sobhraj has already served 19 years of his sentence in jail.

Sobhraj was found guilty of the two murders by the Kathmandu and Bhaktapur district courts in 1975.

The SC in 2010 had endorsed the life sentence slapped on him by the Kathmandu District Court. The Bhaktapur District Court had then sentenced him for the murder of Canadian national in 2014.