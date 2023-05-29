Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 29th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This is going to be a busy week full of communication and talks. Get ready to face many people, answer multiple calls, texts and messages. You will have to take some quick decisions from multiple choices that are offered to you. Work that has been stuck in the past will suddenly move ahead. The Universe is opening many avenues for you during this period. It is time to break your usual patterns and learn from your previous mistakes. You finances are looking strong and stable. Don’t forget to make time for self-love and your personal relationships due to your busy schedule.

Eight of Wands |

Taurus:

This week you shall be forced to take a decision which has been pending since a while. You will no longer be able to procrastinate. Show confidence in your choices, go ahead and stand your ground. Half your battles will be won with a confident exterior/façade. You will have the potential to overcome many obstacles. This is a good time to learn something new at your workplace. Try to channelize more positive energy through gratitude. In your personal life, you are asked to be a little more sensitive to the needs of others. Find the right work-life balance such that your loved ones don’t feel ignored.

Judgement |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, you are looking at a tremendously high energy and busy week ahead. There shall be multiple calls, texts, messages and meetings. Make sure that you do not end up wasting time behind unnecessary communication. Minor disagreements are also possible during this period, hence keep your impatience and temper in check. Learn to set healthy boundaries without getting argumentative. It is time to release control, allow things to grow and take root at their natural pace. Let go of your need to be right. You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone. You are good enough, hence, stop doubting your judgement.

Knight of Swords |

Cancer:

This week is going to be about choices and quick action. It shall be a busy period. Stay sharp and make the most of this momentum. Be discerning about the time you waste behind unnecessary calls, texts and meetings. It should be ‘Less talk, more execution’. While it is great to take fast paced action at work, it shall be equally important to pause, introspect and review your plans at regular intervals. You could get an opportunity to sign a new contract. Some of you will decide to cut down on your expenses. In your personal life, you may have to unleash your kindest self. You could experience intense physical chemistry with your partner during this period. Ageing related ailments may manifest for some of you. Try to pick a new hobby or interest.

The Lovers |

Leo:

This week your past is going to come revisiting and you will feel nostalgic. Take lessons from it and move on. It is important to free yourself from the clutches of some painful memories. Especially, those which involved a former romantic partner. This period brings new beginnings, new clarity and it is time to know your worth. Work through your fears. Have faith that whatever is coming your way is much more enriching and fruitful. This period opens avenues to build some new partnerships. Take the lead in enhancing your personal and emotional life. Your work life could seem draining even if it may not be as busy.

Six of Cups |

Virgo:

It is time for you to have a beginner’s mindset. Some of you will be setting new foundations to your life. It is ok to reflect and take time to put things together piece by piece. You will experience self-love like never before. You are still healing and recovering. Let that process continue in the background. Virgos make excellent planners and it is time for you to utilize those skills to your advantage. Look at things from a detailed, high level perspective. Some of you may decide to get into partnerships, but it may still not be the right time for that. Avoid people who drain your energy or dictate and boss over you. Create a special corner in your home to relax and unwind with a cup of tea or a book.

Page of Pentacles |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this is going to be an emotionally difficult week. You may feel very trapped and unable to move forward. The answers you need are coming. Till then, take time to investigate your feelings and focus on what can be salvaged/saved in a particular situation. Release control of situations in your personal life. Some of you need to pay close attention to any physical aches and pains. At work, you may feel more confident and decide to take charge. You will be blessed with new ideas which will have the potential to bring you success with the right execution.

Ten of Swords |

Scorpio:

This week your sole focus should be on rest and recuperation. It is time to find a peaceful and quiet space to catch up on sleep. Some of you may feel tempted to pick up random chores, however, it will only leave you more drained. Remember that your worth shall not decline with a few ‘Less productive days’. Stand your ground and do what helps your mind and body relax. Reach out to your community or friends for support. Be humble in your interactions. Your finances are looking good and shall continue to prosper. Some of you may decide to invest in lucrative options which may yield great results in the future.

Four of Swords |

Sagittarius:

This week could be emotionally difficult and you will be at a crossroads. Avoid taking any decisions at this time out of haste. The world shall be your playground but your overall fears or fear of making mistakes will make you doubt yourself. Try to relax and drop your shields. Start believing in your capability to handle any situation. Say what is on your mind fearlessly. Take the help of trusted friends and family to keep your spirits happy and high. Pay attention to your intuition, dreams, signs and synchronicities. Your hard work from the past is going to start paying off.

Three of Swords |

Capricorn:

This is the week to break free from confines and restrictions. Freedom is yours and it is time to take action in whichever direction you pick. Speak what is on your mind but don’t let pride get in the way. Nurture yourself and take better care of yourself, especially, on an emotional level. You are going to be highly intuitive during this period. Pay attention to signs, synchronicities and dreams. Clear out all the clutter from your life. Some of you need to manage your finances in a better manner and save more. You are going to be more understanding, loving and caring at this time. Your relationship with your partner shall improve and you will experience better chemistry in the physical connection that you share with each other.

Eight of Swords |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this looks like an emotionally difficult week. You will need a lot of patience and resilience to maintain your stability. You may experience many drastic changes. It is important to keep your confidence intact and be proud of your achievements, thus far. Surround yourself with only those who support you unconditionally. It is also ok to take some space to process your feelings. Take care of your own needs first. Do what makes life easier for you. Move ahead step by step and use a beginner’s approach.

Ten of Swords |

Pisces:

This week brings a lot of confidence, strength, creativity and passion. Let go of what is not working and trust that all is going to be well. You could manifest a wish into your life during this period. Your hard-work is going to start showing positive results. You will aim for bigger targets and you will strive to attain the pinnacle of success. There shall be an opportunity to exchange exciting ideas with fellow people, use it to your advantage. Some of you could decide to purchase or build your dream home. It is a good time to pick up a new hobby or craft. Some of you may also have to deal with children during this period.

Queen of Wands |

Deck- White Sage Tarot